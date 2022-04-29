Bureau of Engraving and Printing moving to Maryland

BALTIMORE — The federal government is moving one of it's money printing facilities to Maryland.

After more than 100 years in Washington, D.C., the Bureau of Engraving and Printing will soon operate out of a $1.5 million facility in Prince George's county.

The new facility will be built at a 104-acre site in Beltsville and is expected to be completed by early 2027.

According to Maryland Commerce, the new building will result in cost savings and efficiency for the bureau, and shorten the commute for 65 percent of its employees who already live in Maryland.