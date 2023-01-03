Watch Now
Bullets hit headboard, damage Glen Burnie home, on New Year's Eve

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Two homeowners in a waterfront Glen Burnie home woke up New Year's Day to a bullet through their headboard. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The incident was reported on Brightwater Beach Road, on Nabbs Creek. The homeowners said they thought they heard fireworks around midnight on New Year's Eve, but realized the next morning that a bullet had come into their home and pierced the headboard.

Bullets also caused other damage to the home, said Anne Arundel County police, who responded to the home at about 11:30 a.m. Jan. 1.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

