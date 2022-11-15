Bullet penetrates home, strikes 9-year-old in the chest

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A single bullet came through the front door in the wee hours of the morning Sunday that then passed through a young boy’s arm and struck him in the chest.

“This was a nine-year-old child, a fourth grader, that was shot while they were supposed to be safe and comfortable inside their own home,” said Anne Arundel County Police Lt. Jacklyn Davis.

Police say adults inside the home on Lindera Court in Glen Burnie rushed the wounded child to a nearby hospital, and staff there called police.

The victim is expected to survive.

At this point, police say there’s no indication the family was targeted, yet they’re still gathering evidence in hopes it will lead them to the person who is responsible for the gunshot.

Accident or not, neighbors in the Oakleaf Villas townhouse community are reacting to the violence.

“I always feel for the family, the mom that they would take care and be good,” said Barry Merritt, “I hate to see any child go through the trauma like this as far as getting shot or whatever happened.”

Police are asking anyone with information, which could help in this case to call Northern District detectives at 410-222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

