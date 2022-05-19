'Building STEPS' celebrates success

The program Building ‘STEPS’ stands for science, technology, education, and partnerships.

Their mission is to equip the city's students with tools to propel them to college and career success.

Thursday, they celebrated the fruits of that labor in a special event that shone a light on students accepted into colleges.

"Being in Building STEPS has really been a big game changer for me because in tenth grade when they approached me about the program i wasn't really sure about a lot of things in college and using the program it gave me a lot of skills to move on and be a better businessman and advocate for myself," said program graduate Andre Stokes.

The event also included a segment on college-living and navigating a college campus, identifying resources on campus, and a Q&A session regarding admissions.