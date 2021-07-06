Contractor in serious condition following partial building collapse in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Two contractors were injured when a building collapsed Tuesday morning in Baltimore City.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., Baltimore City Firefighters arrived to the 1700 block of E. Biddle Street for a report of a building collapse. Crews were told that two contractors were trapped inside.

After rescuing both contractors, both were transported to the hospital. Once is currently in serious condition, while the other suffered minor injuries.

⚠️BUILDING COLLAPSE WITH MULTIPLE INJURIES⚠️

1700 blk E Biddle St 21213#MiddleEast@avalon1958#BMORESBravest arrived with a 3 story building that has suffered a partial collapse of the chimney, trapping 2 people inside. #BCFDSOC units on the way. 2 #BCFDEMS units called. pic.twitter.com/mmLxbLe20m — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) July 6, 2021

According to the Baltimore City Fire Department, the building was vacant and under construction and both contractors were working on the middle home. The home had a fireplace on the second floor, which is where the collapse happened.

The second floor collapsed and the contractor that's in critical condition fell from the second floor to the first.