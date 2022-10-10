'Building for God' holds their 15th annual Community Golf Invitational

TOWSON, Md. — They help groups like the Boys and Girls club, Head Start, and Strong City Baltimore, they do it in part, of golf.

'Building For God', a local non-profit, held their 15th annual Community Golf Cup Invitational.

At the Country Club of Maryland in Towson, more than 100 people hit the links to raise money for the group.

'Building For God' takes the donations and gives grants to groups like the Boys and Girls Club of Harford County and Head Start of Baltimore City.

While the tournament began 15 years ago, one organizer says the pandemic has shown them how important their mission truly is.

"COVID was a challenging time," said Michael Brooks, Chairman of Building for God Community Foundation. "We did a couple of surveys while we work out there, because it was so vital for us to continue to support, you know, our partnership charities, obviously during COVID we're getting crushing, so we stepped up to make sure that they had what they needed to continue to fight their fight."

The event was one of two primary fundraisers benefiting the foundation.

The other is The Champion in Life Foundation, an annual gala held in February.