BSO unveils schedule for 2022-2023 season

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has released details on their 2022-23 season.

The season marks the 40th anniversaty of joseph meyerhoff symphony hall.

It starts with an anniversary concert led by principal pops conductor Jack Everly in his final season.

Their classical series will feature seven guest conductors and eight returning conductors.

This summer, the bso will begin the first leg of its three-year statewide tour music for maryland.

They are also launching their first ever gospel fest.

"Led by assistant conductor and exploring a quintessentially American art form the BSO Gospel fest will take audience members on a journey over three nights from celebrating the history of gospel to a world premiere of a new gospel work for orchestra and culminating with a star-studded night with the powerhouse gospel choirs of Morgan State and Howard Universities,” said Tonya McBride, the Senior VP and COO of the BSO.

The orchestra’s docuseries, BSO sessions, will also return for a third season.