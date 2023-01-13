BSO to hold first Lunar New Year Concert

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is holding its first-ever Lunar New Year Concert, happening today.

The Lunar New Year - ushering in the Year of the Rabbit - runs from Jan. 22 through Feb. 5, and is being celebrated by primarily Asian communities throughout the region.

The BSO announced that its inaugural Lunar New Year Concert will feature violin soloist Stella Chen, rising opera star Hera Hyesang Park, and assistant Houston Symphony Orchestra conductor Yue Bao. The Jan. 13 event also has pre- and post-concert activities with local Chinese and Korean performers, a traditional fashion show, musical petting zoos, Chinese paper cutting, Chinese Tai Chi Kungfu Fan, Korean and Chinese calligraphy, and more.

This event marks the start of a new tradition that includes pre- and post-concert activities featuring local Chinese and Korean performers, musical petting zoos, a traditional fashion show, authentic cuisine for purchase and much more! This family friendly celebration will also feature a Student String Ensemble.

Other local events to mark the Lunar New Year include a cultural festival in downtown Baltimore, a Year of the Rabbit Fun Run/Walk in Columbia, and a Lunar New Year Celebration at the Walters Art Museum on Jan. 22.

