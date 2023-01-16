Brooke Lierman swears in as Maryland's first female Comptroller

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As a symbol of the new day in Annapolis, Brooke Lierman swore in as Comptroller.

Lierman joins Governor-elect Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor-elect Aruna Miller making history for just being elected to the office.

Just getting into the position was never her goal.

“This is our time to push for progress, by being here by showing up you are demonstrating that you will not desist and my pledge is I will not either," said Lierman.

Lierman was given a vote of confidence by Maryland legend Barbara Mikulski — who was the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from our state.

“She not only shows up, she will speak up and stand up. As our comptroller she will stand century over the states funds. Brooke will be a watchdog and she’ll bark when needed and bite when necessary," said Mikulski.

Governor Larry Hogan gave the swearing in ceremony just two days before he leaves office.

Hogan noted the peaceful transition that the outgoing group of lawmakers is participating in.

He’s also leaving a surplus for Lierman’s team to watch over.

“There will be challenges, sometimes every day. We may take two steps forward and one step back but we will focus every day on leaving a state to our children that is more equitable, more inclusive and more prosperous than the one we inherited," said Lierman.