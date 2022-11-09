Brooke Lierman makes history, becomes Maryland's first female Comptroller

BALITMORE — Democratic Brooke Lierman has won in Maryland's Comptroller race.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has conceded.

Congratulations to Delegate Lierman. I wish her much success. Finally, to my beloved Harford County, thank you for allowing me to serve you for 30 years. It has been an honor." Republican candidate Barry Glassman

Lierman becomes the first woman to assume the role of Comptroller.

“I am deeply humbled to have earned the support of voters across the state and excited to get work for the people of Maryland,” said Lierman. “We have an opportunity to build a better Maryland and I look forward to working in partnership with all Marylanders to move our state forward. Thank you to everyone who has joined us on this journey.”