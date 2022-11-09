Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Brooke Lierman makes history, becomes Maryland's first female Comptroller

Election 2022 Maryland Comptroller
Julio Cortez/AP
Brooke Lierman, center, candidate for Maryland comptroller, stands on stage with family and supporters during an election night gathering, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Election 2022 Maryland Comptroller
Posted at 12:17 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 00:17:57-05

BALITMORE — Democratic Brooke Lierman has won in Maryland's Comptroller race.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has conceded.

Congratulations to Delegate Lierman. I wish her much success. Finally, to my beloved Harford County, thank you for allowing me to serve you for 30 years. It has been an honor."
Republican candidate Barry Glassman

Lierman becomes the first woman to assume the role of Comptroller.

“I am deeply humbled to have earned the support of voters across the state and excited to get work for the people of Maryland,” said Lierman. “We have an opportunity to build a better Maryland and I look forward to working in partnership with all Marylanders to move our state forward. Thank you to everyone who has joined us on this journey.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices