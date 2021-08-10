Watch
Bridging the digital learning gap

Posted at 11:19 PM, Aug 09, 2021
BALTIMORE — Monday night political leaders from Baltimore and New York City came together for a bill aimed at bridging the digital learning gap.

Congresswoman Yvette Clarke from NYC introduced the Anti-Digital Redlining Act.

She and Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen discussed giving the FCC the power investigate and eliminate digital redlining.

“As physical schools shutdown we heard from countless children and parents across our city that they could not learn because they could not get online," said Councilman Cohen. "We heard from seniors who were unable to access telemedicine visits or communicate with people beyond the telephone. It’s important to note Baltimore was a birthplace of racial redlining in housing.”

More than 100 elected officials from across the country wrote together he FCC asking them to investigate digital red lining.

