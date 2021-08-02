Bridging the digital divide in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Bridging the digital divide.

Senator Chris Van Hollen and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski hosted a round-table on Monday, discussing efforts to close the divide and expand broadband infrastructure.

Senator Van Hollen also highlighted his work to address the homework gap and secure funding within the American Rescue Plan to get more students online.

That included more than $160 million for Baltimore County. The senator is also working to get funding for broadband expansion within the bipartisan infrastructure deal.

"This new bipartisan plan is going to provide a universal affordability benefit of $30 a month everywhere in the country for families who are already eligible for what's called the lifeline program but also who meet other categories of eligibility."

Olszewski and Van Hollen say other ways to increase internet access include schools’ participation in the emergency connectivity fund.