Breast cancer awareness month honored with special exhibit in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — In the spirit of breast cancer awareness month, they were looking beyond the diagnosis with a very special art exhibit tonight in downtown Baltimore.

Women came out to learn more about the disease and the disparities in the African American community when it comes to breast cancer.

The exhibit, "Behind the diagnosis through my eyes," features pictures of breast cancer survivors with some of them sharing their stories of survival.

"We want to get on the other side," said Vatesha Bouler, survivor.

The group, P.I.N.K. 4 The City is a non-profit that focuses on educating and promoting preventative care for women under 40.

You can still catch the exhibit it runs through tomorrow at the Peale at 225 Holliday Street in downtown Baltimore. o