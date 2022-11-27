Watch Now
BREAKING: Two people dead in car crash on Northern Parkway

Posted at 3:42 PM, Nov 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-27 15:42:40-05

BALTIMORE — Fire officials are on scene for a crash that left two people dead on Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred on West Northern Parkway and Greenhaven Drive.

WMAR-2 News will stay on the story for updates.

