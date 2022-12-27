Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

"Brave effort": Teen boy tries to rescue friend from Severna Park frozen river

Body-cam video shows officers pulling a teen out of the frozen creek
Anne Arundel County Police Department
Body-cam video shows officers pulling a teen out of the frozen creek<br/>
Body-cam video shows officers pulling a teen out of the frozen creek
Posted at 1:44 PM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 13:44:02-05

SEVERNA PARK, Md. — A young teen jumped into a frozen creek in the Severna Park area yesterday to try to rescue his friend, who had fallen in the water.

The teen then became submerged himself, and was ultimately rescued by Anne Arundel County police.

Police shared body-camera video of them pulling out the child after his heroic rescue attempt. It happened in the Magothy River and Cattail Creek area, at about 2:45 p.m. Dec. 26.

The boy who originally fell in had been able to get to shore, while his friend was clinging to a piling in the creek.

"That was a brave effort you did there," one of the officers is heard telling the child, who was wearing a lifejacket.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices