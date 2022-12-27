"Brave effort": Teen boy tries to rescue friend from Severna Park frozen river

SEVERNA PARK, Md. — A young teen jumped into a frozen creek in the Severna Park area yesterday to try to rescue his friend, who had fallen in the water.

The teen then became submerged himself, and was ultimately rescued by Anne Arundel County police.

Caught on Camera



Officers save a juvenile who had jumped into a frozen creek to save his friend. Watch here! pic.twitter.com/bNTrAa4cBG — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) December 27, 2022

Police shared body-camera video of them pulling out the child after his heroic rescue attempt. It happened in the Magothy River and Cattail Creek area, at about 2:45 p.m. Dec. 26.

The boy who originally fell in had been able to get to shore, while his friend was clinging to a piling in the creek.

"That was a brave effort you did there," one of the officers is heard telling the child, who was wearing a lifejacket.