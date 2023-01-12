Brand new running festival coming to Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After 20 years of success with other events, Corrigan Sports is bringing a brand new running festival to Annapolis.

The festival is set to begin March 11 and features a half marathon, 10K and a 5K.

The 5K and 10K race routes will be within the half-marathon course as to limit the number of street closures and staffing by Annapolis Police, DOD Police and Anne Arundel County Police.

The half-marathon course will feature downtown Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

All races will start and finish at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Finishers will be awarded with medals and high quality premiums.

For more information on how to register click here.