BPD: Victim injured in a Fells Point shooting early Sunday morning

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police confirm that a person was injured early Sunday morning in Fells Point following a shooting.

The incident happened at a little before 2:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Aliceanna Street.

Multiple vehicles were damaged within the block due to gunfire. One vehicle was occupied and that person suffered a laceration to the head and responded to an area hospital.

After doctors examined the victim, they discovered that the victim was not shot, but that they did suffer a laceration.