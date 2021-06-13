Watch
BPD: Victim injured in a Fells Point shooting early Sunday morning

Posted at 2:29 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 14:29:51-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police confirm that a person was injured early Sunday morning in Fells Point following a shooting.

The incident happened at a little before 2:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Aliceanna Street.

Multiple vehicles were damaged within the block due to gunfire. One vehicle was occupied and that person suffered a laceration to the head and responded to an area hospital.

After doctors examined the victim, they discovered that the victim was not shot, but that they did suffer a laceration.

