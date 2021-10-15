BPD: Two suspects arrested and charged with murder for fatal double shooting

BALTIMORE — Two suspects were arrested and charged for a fatal double shooting that happened in August.

On August 31, at a little before 6:50 a.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of Patterson Park to investigate a “Shot Spotter” alert. Officers arrived to find a 52-year-old man and a 62-year-old women suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals.

A short time later, the woman, 62-year-old Grace Jackson, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

On Friday, Baltimore Police revealed that detectives have arrested 19-year-old Taijhae Brown and 32-year-old Kennard Johnson, both of Baltimore, for this double shooting.

Both suspects were taken to Central Booking Intake Facility where they have both been charged with 1st degree murder.