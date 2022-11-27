Watch Now
BPD: Two people dead in car crash on Northern Parkway

Manny Locke
Posted at 3:42 PM, Nov 27, 2022
BALTIMORE — A car crash left two passengers dead on Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred on West Northern Parkway and Greenhaven Drive.

According to Baltimore police, a 2008 Nissan was traveling westbound on West Northern Parkway when the driver lost control.

The vehicle crashed into the median strip and flipped over several times.

The two passengers, a 23-year-old female and 22-year-old male, were pronounced dead on the scene.

Members of the Baltimore City Police Crash Team are investigating this incident.

