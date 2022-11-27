BPD: Two people dead in car crash on Northern Parkway

BALTIMORE — A car crash left two passengers dead on Sunday afternoon.
The crash occurred on West Northern Parkway and Greenhaven Drive.
According to Baltimore police, a 2008 Nissan was traveling westbound on West Northern Parkway when the driver lost control.
The vehicle crashed into the median strip and flipped over several times.
The two passengers, a 23-year-old female and 22-year-old male, were pronounced dead on the scene.
Members of the Baltimore City Police Crash Team are investigating this incident.
⚠️FATAL CRASH⚠️— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) November 27, 2022
W Northern Py & Greenhaven Dr 21209#Coldspring@CCMiddleton6 @CouncilmanYitzy#BMORESBravest on scene of a vehicle crash. Sadly, 2 people have died. Expect traffic delays and road closures. #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/QHifbVQ1jT