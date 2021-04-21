BPD: Suspect responsible for Southwest Baltimore murder has been arrested & charged

BALTIMORE — Police have arrested the suspect responsible for a homicide that happened last Saturday in Southwest Baltimore.

On April 17, patrol officers arrived to the 1900 block of Braddish Avenue for an aggravated assault. Upon their arrival, officers found an adult male, unresponsive, suffering from signs of trauma to the body.

Medics arrived and pronounced the victim, 38-year-old Ivan Green, dead.

Detectives say that they have arrested 20-year-old Cortez Johnson, of Baltimore, for Green's murder.

Johnson was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he has been charged with 1st degree murder.