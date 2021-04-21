Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

BPD: Suspect responsible for Southwest Baltimore murder has been arrested & charged

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
C. Johnson.jpg
Posted at 8:31 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 08:31:58-04

BALTIMORE — Police have arrested the suspect responsible for a homicide that happened last Saturday in Southwest Baltimore.

On April 17, patrol officers arrived to the 1900 block of Braddish Avenue for an aggravated assault. Upon their arrival, officers found an adult male, unresponsive, suffering from signs of trauma to the body.

Medics arrived and pronounced the victim, 38-year-old Ivan Green, dead.

Detectives say that they have arrested 20-year-old Cortez Johnson, of Baltimore, for Green's murder.

Johnson was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he has been charged with 1st degree murder.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020