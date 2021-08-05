BPD: Suspect responsible for April 24 shooting death has been arrested

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police confirmed that they have arrested and charged the suspect that was responsible for an April homicide.

On April 24, at a little before 8:30 a.m., officers were called to the 3400 block of Fairview Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. After arriving, they found evidence that a shooting had occurred.

Officers also learned that the victim was taken away in a vehicle.

Moments later, officers received information that a shooting victim was just dropped off at Sinai Hospital. Officers arrived to find 24 year-old Demetris Kendrick Henry suffering from gunshot wounds.

Henry succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

However, through the course of their investigation, detectives were able to identify a suspect and obtain an arrest warrant.

On July 8, 24-year-old Jonathan Bowman was arrested and formally charged with the 1st Degree Murder of Demetris Kendrick Henry.

Bowman is currently being held at Central Booking.