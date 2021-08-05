Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

BPD: Suspect responsible for April 24 shooting death has been arrested

items.[0].image.alt
File
20 arrested during warrant initiative by BPD
Jonathan Bowman.jpg
Posted at 2:08 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 14:08:41-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police confirmed that they have arrested and charged the suspect that was responsible for an April homicide.

On April 24, at a little before 8:30 a.m., officers were called to the 3400 block of Fairview Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. After arriving, they found evidence that a shooting had occurred.

Officers also learned that the victim was taken away in a vehicle.

Moments later, officers received information that a shooting victim was just dropped off at Sinai Hospital. Officers arrived to find 24 year-old Demetris Kendrick Henry suffering from gunshot wounds.

Henry succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

However, through the course of their investigation, detectives were able to identify a suspect and obtain an arrest warrant.

On July 8, 24-year-old Jonathan Bowman was arrested and formally charged with the 1st Degree Murder of Demetris Kendrick Henry.

Bowman is currently being held at Central Booking.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019