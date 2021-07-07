BPD: Suspect responsible for a June 27 shooting has been arrested & charged

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested the suspect that's responsible for a June shooting that left one man in critical condition.

On June 27, at around 4:44 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of E. Fayette Street for a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a 48 year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

Detectives were able to retrieve video footage of the suspect and identified the suspect relatively quickly.

On Tuesday, the suspect returned to the same area of the shooting and was wearing the same attire as he was on the day of the shooting.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Eastern District where he waived his rights and was interviewed.

Joel Lewis, 47, of the 700 block of Ensor Street, was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder.

Lewis is currently at Central Booking waiting to see a court commissioner.