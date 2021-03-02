Menu

BPD: Suspect involved in February 2 homicide arrested & charged with first degree murder

Posted at 10:01 AM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 10:01:55-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested and charged the suspect that was involved in a February homicide.

On February 2, at a little before 4:50 p.m., officers were called to the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue for a reported shooting. They arrived to the scene to find 25-year-old Terrell Billie suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Billie was taken to an area hospital where, shortly after his arrival, he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

On Tuesday, BPD confirmed that they arrested 30-year-old Ricky Robinson, of Baltimore, for this crime.

Robinson was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility where he was charged with First Degree Murder.

