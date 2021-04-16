Watch
BPD: Suspect confesses to an April 11 murder

Posted at 2:55 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 14:55:12-04

BALTIMORE — Police say a suspect confessed to shooting and killing a 22-year-old man in an April 2021 shooting.

On April 11, at around 3:20 p.m., officers were called to investigate a possible suicide at a residence located in the 4800 block of Bayonne Avenue.

Officers arrived to find an unresponsive adult male. Medics were called to the scene and pronounced 22-year-old Shamyar Austin dead.

Later, investigators discovered that Austin sustained multiple gunshot wounds and, through the course of their investigation, detectives were able to identify 21-year-old Kyree Davis as a suspect.

Davis was interviewed by homicide detectives and confessed to the shooting.

He was arrested and formally charged with 1st Degree Murder. Davis is currently being held at Central Booking without bail.

