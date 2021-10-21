BPD: Suspect arrested for August 22 homicide

BALTIMORE — The suspect that's responsible for an August homicide has been arrested, according to Baltimore Police.

Datwain Jackson, 19, has been arrested for the murder of 19-year-old Andrew Frazier.

According to officials, on August 22, at around 9:05 p.m., patrol officers were called to the 5400 block of Lothian Road for a report of a shooting.

Once on location, officers found Frazier, unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was transported to an area hospital where his condition was unknown.

Investigators say Jackson was standing in the 900 block of Tunbridge Road the when he was shot by Jackson. He then ran to the 5400 block of Lothian Road and collapsed. He later died at an area hospital.

Detectives were able to not only identify Jackson as the suspect in this case, but were also able to gather intelligence that would prove valuable in other cases.