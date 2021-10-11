BPD: Suspect arrested and charged with attempted murder for September 25 shooting

BALTIMORE — Suspect arrested and charged for a September shooting, according to police.

On September 25, at around 5:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Brehms Lane for a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a 34-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Investigators identified a suspect and obtain an arrest warrant on Wednesday.

On Thursday, members of the Warrant Task Force arrested 39-year-old Johnathan Williams, of the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Williams was transported to Central Booking where he has been charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder, 1st and 2nd Degree Assault and an array of Handgun Violations.

Williams is also being held without bail.