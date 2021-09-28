BPD: Suspect arrested and charged with attempted murder for September 14 shooting

BALTIMORE — Suspect responsible for Central Baltimore shooting has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, according to police.

On September 14, 2021, at approximately 9:23 p.m., Central District officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Baltimore Street to investigate a reported shooting.

Officers discovered a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives investigated the incident and we able to identify a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

On Friday, 20-year-old Anthony Devin was arrested and charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder.

At the time of his arrest, Devin was being released from the hospital, after becoming the victim of a shooting.

He is currently being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility.