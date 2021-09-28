Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

BPD: Suspect arrested and charged with attempted murder for September 14 shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jaromir Chalabala / EyeEm
<p>Close-Up Of Blue Siren On Police Car At Night</p>
Police interviewing person after woman shot in Baltimore
Anthony Devin.jpg
Posted at 11:25 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 11:25:20-04

BALTIMORE — Suspect responsible for Central Baltimore shooting has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, according to police.

On September 14, 2021, at approximately 9:23 p.m., Central District officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Baltimore Street to investigate a reported shooting.

Officers discovered a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives investigated the incident and we able to identify a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

On Friday, 20-year-old Anthony Devin was arrested and charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder.

At the time of his arrest, Devin was being released from the hospital, after becoming the victim of a shooting.

He is currently being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019