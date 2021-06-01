BPD: Suspect arrested and charged with attempted murder for May 10 shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police have arrested the suspect who's responsible for shooting a 38-year-old man on May 10.

On May 10, at around 9:05 p.m., Southern District patrol officers were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Once at the location, officers located the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the shooting took place in the 2900 block of Round Road.

However, on Friday, officers arrested 25-year-old Donte Evans, in the 700 block of East Patapsco Avenue, without incident.

Evens was transported to Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with attempted 1st degree murder.