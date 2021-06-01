Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

BPD: Suspect arrested and charged with attempted murder for May 10 shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Pete O&#39;Neal
baltimore police.jpg
Donte Evans.jpg
Posted at 1:09 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 13:09:27-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police have arrested the suspect who's responsible for shooting a 38-year-old man on May 10.

On May 10, at around 9:05 p.m., Southern District patrol officers were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Once at the location, officers located the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the shooting took place in the 2900 block of Round Road.

However, on Friday, officers arrested 25-year-old Donte Evans, in the 700 block of East Patapsco Avenue, without incident.

Evens was transported to Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with attempted 1st degree murder.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020