Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

BPD sergeant gets year in jail for threatening, extorting home contractor

Baltimore_Police.jpg
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 07: Baltimore City policeman patch on a his shirt during a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 7, 2019 in Baltimore. Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Baltimore_Police.jpg
Posted at 4:56 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 16:56:33-04

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore Police sergeant will spend the next year behind bars after he threatened and extorted a home construction contractor.

Back in June 2020 James Lloyd demanded a refund from Luis Hernandez, who had just completed a patio project at Lloyd's home in Gwynn Oak.

Lloyd told Hernandez that he would arrest him for driving on a suspended license if he didn't issue the refund.

RELATED: Charging docs detail how a BPD sergeant allegedly threatened, stoked fear in a home worker

Prosecutors said Lloyd intimidated Hernandez by having other officers who worked in his unit show up flashing their badges and guns.

Charging docs detail how a BPD sergeant allegedly threatened, stoked fear in a home worker

Hernandez was bullied into going to a bank with Lloyd and writing out a refund check for $3,500.

Lloyd eventually agreed to an Alford plea, which indicates enough evidence exists to convict without actually having to admit guilt.

After sentencing, Baltimore County States Attorney Scott Shellenberger called Lloyd's actions "an outrageous abuse of the power."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019