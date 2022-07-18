BPD sergeant gets year in jail for threatening, extorting home contractor

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore Police sergeant will spend the next year behind bars after he threatened and extorted a home construction contractor.

Back in June 2020 James Lloyd demanded a refund from Luis Hernandez, who had just completed a patio project at Lloyd's home in Gwynn Oak.

Lloyd told Hernandez that he would arrest him for driving on a suspended license if he didn't issue the refund.

Prosecutors said Lloyd intimidated Hernandez by having other officers who worked in his unit show up flashing their badges and guns.

Hernandez was bullied into going to a bank with Lloyd and writing out a refund check for $3,500.

Lloyd eventually agreed to an Alford plea, which indicates enough evidence exists to convict without actually having to admit guilt.

After sentencing, Baltimore County States Attorney Scott Shellenberger called Lloyd's actions "an outrageous abuse of the power."