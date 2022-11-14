Watch Now
BPD: Police end search for 2-year-old girl, abducted by mother

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 10:08 PM, Nov 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-13 22:13:56-05

Update: Baltimore police have canceled the lookout for 2-year-old Aubrey Griffin after she was found safe. The mother, Biancha Griffin, remains at large.

Original Story: Police are searching for a 2-year-old girl who was taken by her mother this evening.

At approximately 5 p.m., officers responded to a call for a parental abduction in the 1600 block of Edmondson Avenue.

Officers learned that Biancha Griffin, 32, violated court orders and took her 2-year-old daughter, Aubrey Griffin.

Aubrey Griffin.png
Aubrey Griffin

Neither have been seen since the incident.

According to police, Biancha Griffin does not drive and often frequents the Lexington Market area and the areas of Pennsylvania and W. North Avenues.

Biancha Griffin.png
Biancha Griffin

Officers are asking anyone who as seen Biancha and Aubrey to call Western District officers at 410-396-2477 or 911.

