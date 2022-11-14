BPD: Police end search for 2-year-old girl, abducted by mother

Update: Baltimore police have canceled the lookout for 2-year-old Aubrey Griffin after she was found safe. The mother, Biancha Griffin, remains at large.

Original Story: Police are searching for a 2-year-old girl who was taken by her mother this evening.

At approximately 5 p.m., officers responded to a call for a parental abduction in the 1600 block of Edmondson Avenue.

Officers learned that Biancha Griffin, 32, violated court orders and took her 2-year-old daughter, Aubrey Griffin.

Baltimore Police Department Aubrey Griffin

Neither have been seen since the incident.

According to police, Biancha Griffin does not drive and often frequents the Lexington Market area and the areas of Pennsylvania and W. North Avenues.

Baltimore Police Department Biancha Griffin

Officers are asking anyone who as seen Biancha and Aubrey to call Western District officers at 410-396-2477 or 911.