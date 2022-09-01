BPD needs help locating woman they believe was abducted

BALTIMORE — Police need help identifying and locating a woman who may have been abducted last week in Northwest Baltimore.

Officers were initially called to 2401 Liberty Heights on August 26.

Someone reported seeing a woman walking near Reisterstown Road and Gwynns Falls Parkway before getting inside of a dark blue Dodge Charger or Challenger with rear spoiler.

Police have not revealed why they believe the woman was abducted.

They have released these photos of the woman and the car she got in.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 410-396-2100.