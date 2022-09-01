Watch Now
BPD needs help locating woman they believe was abducted

BPD
BPD needs help locating this woman who they believe was abducted and last seen getting inside this car on Aug. 26.<br/>
Posted at 11:02 AM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 11:02:09-04

BALTIMORE — Police need help identifying and locating a woman who may have been abducted last week in Northwest Baltimore.

Officers were initially called to 2401 Liberty Heights on August 26.

Someone reported seeing a woman walking near Reisterstown Road and Gwynns Falls Parkway before getting inside of a dark blue Dodge Charger or Challenger with rear spoiler.

Police have not revealed why they believe the woman was abducted.

They have released these photos of the woman and the car she got in.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 410-396-2100.

