BPD: Man shot & killed on June 25 following a dispute; suspect arrested & charged

BALTIMORE — The suspect responsible for a June 25 homicide has been arrested and charged.

On June 25, at a little before 11:20 p.m., patrol officers were called to the 1000 block of North Calvert Street for a report of a shooting.

Once at the location, officers located a 23-year-old Ishmael Davenport, inside of a vehicle, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Davenport was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Davenport was parked in the 1000 block of Hunter Street when he was shot by an unidentified suspect. He then drove to the 1000 block of North Calvert Street, where he crashed his vehicle.

On Monday, Warrant Apprehension Felony Squad detectives arrested 24-year-old Darius Solomon, of Baltimore, while in the 2300 East Monument Street without incident.

Solomon was arrested for Davenport's murder following a dispute.

Investigators transported Solomon to Central Booking Intake Facility, where he has been charged with 1st-degree murder.