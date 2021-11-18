BPD: Man shot following a dispute; suspect arrested and charged

BALTIMORE — A man was shot and killed following a dispute over the weekend, according to Baltimore City Police.

The suspect who shot and killed 36-year-old Roy Henry Cantler, III has been arrested and charged, according to Baltimore City Police.

On Saturday, at a little before 10:40 a.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of Christian Street for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find an 36-year-old Roy Henry Cantler, III unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was declared brain dead and put on life support. However, on Monday, he was taken off life support and died of his injuries.

On Thursday, BPD confirmed that they arrested 39-year-old Taiwan Mitchell, of Baltimore. Detectives believe Mitchell shot Cantler after the two had a dispute.

Mitchell was transported to the Homicide Section where he was interviewed and then taken to Central Booking Intake Facility. He was charged with 1st Degree Murder and remains in Central Booking where he is being held without bail.