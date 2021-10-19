BPD: Man extradited from Georgia after murdering mother's neighbor

BALTIMORE — The alleged gunman responsible for murdering a 26-year-old Baltimore man early last month has been extradited back to Maryland.

Travis Ben Watkins was fatally shot the night of September 4, in the 5000 block of Corley Road.

Investigators believe he had some sort of ongoing dispute with a woman next door.

The night of the murder, the neighbor's son, Alejandro Gonzalez, came by for a visit leading to an argument between he and Watkins.

At some point police say things turned violent, prompting Gonzalez to pull a gun and shoot Watkins.

On September 28, Gonzalez was extradited from Georgia to answer first degree murder charges.