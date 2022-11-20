Watch Now
BPD: Man assaulted with a hammer at a North Baltimore church

Lenny Rice
Posted at 6:51 PM, Nov 20, 2022
BALTIMORE — A 78-year-old man was assaulted with a hammer at a church Sunday morning.

At approximately 10:33 a.m., Baltimore police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at a church in the 4300 block of Old York Road.

When officers arrived, they located a 55-year-old male suspect being detained by church members.

Police believe that the suspect was experiencing a mental crisis and was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

The 78-year-old male victim suffered a minor cut to the ear. He was taken to an area hospital for precautionary measures.

