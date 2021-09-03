BPD: Man accused of sexually assaulting three different women at same location

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police say they've arrested a man who preyed on multiple women during a span of less than two months.

Luis Armando Rivas-Flores, 54, was arrested on July 25.

He's accused of sexually assaulting two different women on July 18, both in the 1600 block of Wicomico Street.

More than a month after his arrest, police charged Rivas-Flores for allegedly sexually assaulting a third woman all the way back on May 23 at the same location.

Police say there could be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to call them at 410-396-2076 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

