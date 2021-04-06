Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

BPD looking to ID alleged commercial robbery suspect

items.[0].image.alt
BPD
BPD looking to ID alleged commercial robbery suspect
Posted at 9:24 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 09:24:06-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police need help identifying an alleged suspect involved in four recent commercial robberies and attempted robberies that happened between February 27 and March 3, in the 3500 block of Boston Street.

On Tuesday police released surveillance photos of the suspect, in which he appears in a black face mask with yellow logo.

BPD looking to ID alleged commercial robbery suspect

The suspect reportedly requests a pen and paper to write a note to announce the robbery.

If you have any information please call Citywide Robbery detectives at 410-366-6341.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020