BPD looking to ID alleged commercial robbery suspect

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police need help identifying an alleged suspect involved in four recent commercial robberies and attempted robberies that happened between February 27 and March 3, in the 3500 block of Boston Street.

On Tuesday police released surveillance photos of the suspect, in which he appears in a black face mask with yellow logo.

BPD

The suspect reportedly requests a pen and paper to write a note to announce the robbery.

If you have any information please call Citywide Robbery detectives at 410-366-6341.