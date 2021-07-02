BPD looking for information pertaining to Thursday hit and run involving a pedestrian

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are looking for information pertaining to a hit and run involving a pedestrian Thursday afternoon.

According to police, just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the 5700 block of Reisterstown Road and found that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital with massive head trauma and remains in critical condition.

Investigators learned that at that time, an unknown vehicle was traveling northbound that block as the pedestrian was crossing the street. As the pedestrian entered the lane, the vehicle struck him and continued on without stopping.

Anyone who witnessed this incident and or knows anything about this incident is asked to call Crash Team Investigators at (410) 396-2606.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.