BPD looking for 57-year-old man missing since June 2

Baltimore Police
Gerald Calendin
Posted at 10:19 PM, Jun 16, 2021
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police Department are looking for a missing person, 57-year-old Gerald Calendin.

Calendin was last seen on June 2 in the 900 block of South Caton Avenue.

He is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gerald Calendin is urged to contact the Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.

