BPD investigating stabbing incident, victim lost his hand

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a cutting incident where a man lost his right hand.

On Nov. 8, 2022, around 10:30 a.m., Southwest District officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue to investigate a reported cutting.

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with injuries sustained from a sharp edged weapon.

The victim's right hand was severed and officers applied a tourniquet. The victim was taken to the hospital and rushed to surgery.

Police haven't said if they've recovered the man's hand or not.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

