Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

BPD investigating shooting after being notified by a driver

Two shootings reported within an hour in Baltimore
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Yuichiro Chino
<p>Holding a gun on black background</p>
Two shootings reported within an hour in Baltimore
Posted at 12:37 PM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 12:37:18-04

BALTIMORE  — A Southwest District patrol officer was driving in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue, when a driver pulled up next to the officer and notified him that his passenger had been shot.

This incident happened around 10:43 a.m., and when medics responded to the scene, they took the 37-year-old man to the hospital.

At this time, police don't know the exact location of the shooting.

There's no word on the man's current condition at this time.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019