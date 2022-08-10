BPD investigating shooting after being notified by a driver

BALTIMORE — A Southwest District patrol officer was driving in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue, when a driver pulled up next to the officer and notified him that his passenger had been shot.

This incident happened around 10:43 a.m., and when medics responded to the scene, they took the 37-year-old man to the hospital.

At this time, police don't know the exact location of the shooting.

There's no word on the man's current condition at this time.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.