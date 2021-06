BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a questionable death after a 3-month-old baby boy dies on Sunday.

At around 4:50 p.m. officers were called to the 500 block of Dolphin Street for a report of an unresponsive 3-month-old baby. The infant was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

No signs of trauma were visible, but this incident is currently being investigated as a questionable death.