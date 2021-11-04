BPD hopes video can ID suspect in September murder

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police on Thursday released a video hoping to identify a suspect in a murder earlier this year.

Farran Meredith, 45, was fatally shot September 27 in the 1600 block of Smallwood Street .

The case is currently still open. Police have revealed no potential motive.

Check out the video below.

Homicide Detectives Look to Identify Homicide suspect



Detectives are currently investigating a murder in the 1600 block of Smallwood Street that occurred on September 27, 2021.



Detectives have acquired video of a suspect and are looking to identify the same. pic.twitter.com/mZX2qt2jal — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) November 4, 2021

If this person looks familiar to you, give police a call at 410-396-2100 or send a tip to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

