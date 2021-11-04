Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

BPD hopes video can ID suspect in September murder

items.[0].image.alt
BPD
BPD hopes video can ID suspect in September murder
Posted at 10:41 AM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 10:41:13-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police on Thursday released a video hoping to identify a suspect in a murder earlier this year.

Farran Meredith, 45, was fatally shot September 27 in the 1600 block of Smallwood Street .

The case is currently still open. Police have revealed no potential motive.

Check out the video below.

If this person looks familiar to you, give police a call at 410-396-2100 or send a tip to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019