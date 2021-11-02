Watch
BPD hopes video can ID person of interest in March murder

BPD
Posted at 2:57 PM, Nov 02, 2021
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police on Tuesday released a video hoping to identify a person of interest from a murder earlier this year.

Craig Underwood, 35 of Wheaton, was fatally shot March 25 around Harmison and McHenry Streets.

The case is currently still open.

Check out the video below.

If the person looks familiar to you, give police a call at 410-396-2100 or send a tip to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

