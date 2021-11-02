BPD hopes video can ID person of interest in March murder

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police on Tuesday released a video hoping to identify a person of interest from a murder earlier this year.

Craig Underwood, 35 of Wheaton, was fatally shot March 25 around Harmison and McHenry Streets.

The case is currently still open.

Check out the video below.

Homicide Detectives Look to Identify a Person of Interest



Detectives are currently investigating a murder in the 200 block of Harmison Street that occurred on March 25, 2021.



Detectives have acquired video of a person of interest and are looking to identify same. pic.twitter.com/R9s2CNOHkn — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) November 2, 2021

If the person looks familiar to you, give police a call at 410-396-2100 or send a tip to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.