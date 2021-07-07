BPD, Homeland Security make arrest in drug trade, ghost guns manufacturing

BALTIMORE, md. — The Baltimore Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations arrested four people for their roles in firearm manufacturing and possession, drug distribution, and violence.

On June 29, 19-year-old Jordan Jones, 29-year-old Edward Miles, 39-year-old Latoya McCoy and 39-year-old Norman Forrest were arrested and found with large quantities of narcotics, narcotics manufacturing materials, firearms and firearm manufacturing equipment.

The initial investigation began when police received a tip. During the investigation, police found containers full of suspected narcotics and other evidence that led the team to a house in Northwest Baltimore.

“These dangerous firearms and drugs have no place in our city. The Baltimore Police Department and all of the partners that worked on this case are sending a strong message to those that wish to cause harm in our city, ‘We will find you and hold you responsible for the violence in our city,’” said Commissioner Michael Harrison. “Our department remains committed to working collaboratively with all of our law enforcement partners in tacking this perpetuating culture of violence and holding those accountable that willingly break the law and put others in danger.”

“This operation showcases what law enforcement agencies are capable of achieving when we work together. Criminals and those who refuse to obey the laws don’t stand a chance against a unified team of dedicated officers and agents working toward a common goal” said Special Agent in Charge for HSI Baltimore James Mancuso. “HSI will continue to partner with our law enforcement friends to keep our communities safe and bring those who violate that safety to justice.”

Each of the suspects are facing multiple criminal violations to include various narcotics and firearms violations.

Here's a list of the items recovered by SWAT:

15 Firearms:

1. Mossberg 12 gauge Shotgun

2. MPA Defender 9mm semi-automatic handgun, loaded with twenty (20) 9mm cartridges

3. Freedom Ordnance FX-9, 9mm rifle

4. Glock 32c, 357 semi-automatic handgun, loaded with fifteen (15) 357 cartridges

5. Smith and Wesson SW40VE, .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun, loaded with ten (10) .40 caliber cartridges

6. GS, G16 .22 long rifle, loaded with three (3) .22 caliber cartridges (No serial number)

7. Polymer 80, 9mm semi-automatic handgun with eleven (11) 9mm cartridges

8. MOD RG26 .25 caliber semi-automatic handgun with an obliterated serial number

9. Taurus Curve, .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun, loaded with six (6) .380 caliber cartridges

10. Springfield 1911, .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun

11. North American Companion .22 caliber, revolver

12. Polymer 80, .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun (No Serial number)

13. Smith and Wesson SD9VE, 9mm semi-automatic handgun, loaded with fourteen (14) 9mm cartridges

14. Glock 27, .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine, loaded with twenty (20) .40 caliber cartridges.

15. Ruger LCP, .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun, loaded with eleven (11) .380 cartridges

Firearm Manufacturing Parts:

1. Approximately 40 jugs to manufacture Polymer 80 handguns (Privately Made Firearms/“Ghost Gun”)

2. Drill press used to manufacture the Polymer 80 firearms (Privately Made Firearms/“Ghost Gun”))

3. Multiple semi-automatic firearm parts to fully assemble Polymer 80 firearms (Privately Made Firearms/“Ghost Gun”)

Ammunition

Various ammunition in various calibers

Suspected Narcotics:

1. 3237 (three thousand two hundred and thirty-seven) pills suspected methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA))

2. Large plastic zip lock bag containing approx. 1196 grams of suspected methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)

3. 48 (forty-eight) pills of suspected Oxycodone Hydrochloride

4. 1924 (One thousand nine hundred and twenty-four) pills of suspected Fentanyl

5. 45 grams of suspected Fentanyl

6. 80.8 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine

7. 22 grams of suspected Cocaine

8. 32 (thirty-two) pink trash cans with suspected Cocaine

9. 67.3 grams of black tar Heroin

10. 62.7 Grams of suspected Heroin

11. Numerous Scales with residue

12. Numerous items to manufacture and distribute Various types of CDS

13. Large electric pill press with a large amount of residue (Fentanyl, MDMA)