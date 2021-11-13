BPD confirm police-involved shooting in South East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police confirm that a police-involved shooting happened Saturday afternoon in South East Baltimore.

According to a tweet, the shooting happened in the 5700 block of O’Donnell Street at a barbershop.

In a press conference, Baltimore City Police Department's Commissioner Michael Harrison explained the events that led to the police-involved shooting.

He says that detectives believe that the suspect was involved in two other shootings that happened in Baltimore on Saturday.

The first happened at a little after 2 p.m., on East Oliver Street. The suspect arrived to the scene, got into an argument with an individual and proceeded to pull out a handgun and shoot the individual.

The victim of this shooting is currently in critical condition.

Following that shooting, the suspect got in his car and drive to Eastern Avenue where he got into another argument. He pulled out a gun and shot and killed this individual.

After that, he drove to the barbershop that's located on O'Donnell Street. He entered the establishment, fired his handgun at one of the barbers, killing him.

At the time of this shooting, an off-duty Baltimore City Police officer was in the barbershop getting a haircut. He had his handgun on him at the time, so he pulled it out and fired back at the suspect.

The officer was not injured, but the suspect was killed.