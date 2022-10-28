Watch Now
BPD Commissioner says department 83% compliant with consent decree

Baltimore Police Department Patch
Posted at 8:14 AM, Oct 28, 2022
BALTIMORE — The head of the Baltimore Police Department provides an update on the progress they've made with the consent decree.

Police commissioner Michael Harrison released a video explaining how the department has handled police training, accountability and other issues.

According to the latest report released yesterday, Harrison says they are 83% compliant with implementing new policies.

"One major takeaway of the consent decree is that in order for us to do the job the right way, we must invest in our members' training and create efficiencies in your work through improved technology and equipment," Harrison said.

The commissioner said when it comes to training, the department has revised the curriculum, added new legal trainers and updated training facilities. This includes a new academy and technology for managing cases. The commissioner hopes all of these additions will address the continued problems of staffing.

On Thursday, November 3, there will be two in-person sessions about police accountability in the city. One starts at 11 a.m. on the consent decree itself. The other focuses on police accountability starting at 1 p.m.

Both sessions are at the University of Baltimore's School of Law.

You can see the latest report by clicking here.

