BALTIMORE — A 50-year-old man is in custody, accused of shooting two men following a September 19 car crash in Baltimore.

It happened in the 1700 block of Druid Hill Avenue.

Police say the victims and the alleged gunman, James Wilkes, were involved in a collision which led to an argument and ultimately shots being fired.

Wilkes now faces two counts of attempted first degree murder. The victims are expected to survive.