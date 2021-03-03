BPD body worn camera footage shows exchange of gunfire between suspect and officer

BALTIMORE — Body worn camera footage has been released of gunfire being exchanged between a suspect and Baltimore Police officer, two weeks ago.

Officers Courtney Wright and Dontae Foster were patrolling the 400 block of Gilmore Street on the night of February 17, when they came upon a man they believed was armed.

As Wright and Foster approached, the man tried unsuccessfully to enter a home before fleeing down an alley.

Foster gave chase, while Wright stayed in the car.

That's when body cam footage begins.

Soon after, Wright sees the suspect reemerge on Ramsay Street and immediately comes under fire.

The suspect is seen pointing and shooting a gun at Wright through the front driver's side window of the police cruiser.

Luckily only the spotlight of the car was struck.

By the time Wright is able to get out and return fire, the suspect had already run away through another alley.

Meanwhile, Foster's camera picks up showing him still searching for the suspect on foot when he hears gunshots ring out nearby.

Ultimately no one appeared to be injured, but at last check the suspect was never caught.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 410-396-2300.

