BPD asking for public's help identifying woman found dead in a Baltimore alley

Baltimore Police
Posted at 4:42 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 16:42:09-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman found dead in an alley in mid-August.

According to police, on August 19 at around 3:15 p.m., they found the unidentified woman who was wearing a blue T-Shirt and gray & pink socks near the 1000 block of Arlington Avenue.

She was in the early stages of decomposition and showed no obvious signs of trauma.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

